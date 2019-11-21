Judiciary asked to take drastic actions in wake of budget cuts

The Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is calling on the judiciary to take drastic actions in the wake of budget cuts including closing the anti-corruption and environment court to show the country the gravity of the move it has termed as ill advised.

The committee is also concerned with a further proposed judiciary budget cut of 3 billion shillings in the supplementary budget before the national assembly.

They want the National Assembly to reject the estimates which they say will exacerbate challenges facing the judiciary.

The committee chaired by Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey is of the opinion that a quick operationalization of the judiciary fund will guard the judiciary against the infringement of its independence by the executive as well as allow for real separation of powers as enshrined in the constitution.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The committee was reacting to a status presentation of the judiciary by the registrar Ann Amadi who rubber stamped the Chief Justice David Maraga state of the judiciary speech a few weeks ago.

She says issues of backlog of cases will still haunt the country due to lack of enough judges as the country needs at least 5000 judges and Magistrates to effectively serve Kenyans.

She also says, with budget cuts , tribunals will stop functioning and the intended increase of magistrates to hear corruption cases will stall.

She proposed for a multi-agency approach on a structured hearing of the corruption cases to avoid such cases from dragging in courts for a long time.