Judiciary commits to green justice with new strategic framework

Chief Justice Martha Koome has pledged to champion environmental sustainability in Kenya’s justice sector by upholding the rule of law, protecting rights, ensuring sustainable development, and promoting ecological balance.

Speaking at the launch of the Strategic Guiding Framework for Greening Kenya’s Justice System, CJ Koome emphasized that the pursuit of justice is inseparable from environmental sustainability, urging the justice sector to lead by example and set a precedent for other industries.

“With this Strategic Guiding Framework, we are reaffirming our commitment to integrating environmental sustainability into the operations of our justice institutions,” said CJ Koome.

She acknowledged that the justice system has not always been fully conscious of its environmental impact.

Therefore, the goal of embedding sustainability into justice operations demands a renewed commitment to change, focusing on the efficient and effective administration of justice.

“The push for a greener justice system is not just about our current practices but about securing a livable planet for future generations. As stakeholders in the Kenyan justice sector, we are committed to promoting environmental sustainability,” she added.

The Chief Justice highlighted that the new framework encourages justice agencies to incorporate green practices into their core operations.

It offers specific recommendations for the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) agencies, including scaling up green investigations and arrests, enhancing eco-conscious prosecution, integrating environmental safeguards in court rulings, promoting sustainable sentencing, and implementing green correctional services.

Additionally, the framework advocates for green legal empowerment and embedding a human rights approach in all environmental initiatives.

CJ Koome further committed to civil and criminal justice reforms that prioritize environmental protection, ensuring that laws and practices actively support sustainability.

“At the grassroots level, we will strengthen green initiatives through Court Users Committees (CUCs), bringing environmentally conscious practices closer to the communities we serve,” she stated.

The framework also addresses the need for justice actors to implement reforms to improve access to justice for vulnerable groups disproportionately affected by climate change, such as children, women, survivors of gender-based violence, and youth.

Also speaking at the forum were Aden Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry; Renson Mulele Ingonga, Vice Chairperson of NCAJ & Director of Public Prosecutions; and PS Correctional Services, Salome Beacco.