Judiciary faulted for frustrating Government programmes

Shinyalu Member of Parliament Justus Mugali Kizito has criticized the Judiciary in the manner in which it is overturning important government policies and declaring them null and void.

Kizito has cited the last Thursday ruling by the High Court that termed the Huduma Namba process illegal.

Kizito demanded that the Judiciary should restrict itself to offering the government an advisory on such important matters especially in the light of the fact that the government has spent huge amounts of public funds in the exercise.

“An order of mandamus is hereby issued compelling the government to conduct a data protection impact assessment in accordance with Section 31 of the Data Protection Act before processing of data and rolling out the Huduma cards,” Justice Jairus Ngaah ruled.

The Judge further quashed the decision by the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government from rolling out the Huduma Namba cards, saying it was illegal

But the Shinyalu legislator has taken issue with the ruling and asked judicial officials to rethink their position.

Speaking at Bukhwaya Primary school in his constituency, Kizito wants the Judiciary to join hands with the government in supporting government Acts instead of declaring them null and void once they are taken to court and thereby costing the government millions of shillings.

The government is said to have spent 10 billion shillings in the listing exercise with phase two expected to commence soon.

But according to the Government Spokesman Col. Rtd Cyrus Oguna, more than 2.4 million Huduma Cards are ready and awaiting collection but only 200,000 cards have been collected by the owners.

Huduma Namba was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in November 2013 but actual registration was done in 2019 through the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

The unique number is aimed at enhancing access and delivery of Government Services to all Kenyans.

In August this year, a seven Judge Bench declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and processes as unconstitutional and unlawful but the Attorney General Kihara Kariuki has appealed the ruling.

On politics, MP Kizito called on Kenyans to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, claiming that talks were underway with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka(Wiper), Moses Wetangula(Ford-K) and Gideon Moi (KANU) to support Odinga in the forthcoming General Election.

“We are talking with these leaders and I wish to assure you there are only two horses for the State House race,that is Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto,” he added.