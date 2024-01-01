She asked judges to continue to champion a justice system that is rooted in utu, fairness and compassion.

Judiciary firm in mission to deliver justice to Kenyans, CJ Koome says

Chief Justice Martha Koome has reiterated the Judiciary’s commitment to deliver justice and protect the rights of all Kenyan citizens.

In her New Year’s message, the Chief Justice and president of the Supreme Court said new interventions have been made to ensure that the country’s justice system is accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of every Kenyan.

The CJ committed that the Judiciary will “continue to champion a justice system that is rooted in utu, fairness and compassion,”. She said this is especially important to the vulnerable and marginalized in the society for whom justice often seems a distant dream.

“Our Journey at the Judiciary has been marked by a steadfast commitment to people-centered justice. We have shaped our interventions to ensure that we have a justice system that is accessible, efficient, and responsive to the justice needs of every Kenyan,”

She commended efforts by judges, judicial officers, and judiciary staff in the drive to attain the goal of excellence in service delivery.

“Let us work together to shape a Kenyan society where justice is not just an ideal, but a lived experience for every citizen,” said Koome