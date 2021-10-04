Judiciary keen to establish Magistrates’ Court in sub-counties

Chief Justice Martha Koome says the Judiciary will seek to enhance accessibility to courts by having a Magistrates’ Court station in every sub-county.

The institution also seeks to have a High Court and Court of Equal Status in every county in a move geared towards ensuring that no one travels for over 100kms to access judicial services.

Koome spoke when she held a consultative meeting with Development Partners, Group and Heads of Missions this morning to engage on priority programmes for the Judiciary.

“We discussed among other items, financial mechanisms to support the independence and Integrity of the Judiciary, the digitization agenda of the Judiciary, infrastructural expansion and avenues to facilitate access to justice,” She said.

Koome said they are rolling out Small Claims Courts to address social grievances especially for the economically vulnerable members of the society and to improve Kenya’s ease of doing business at the community level.

“We are promoting the use of multi-door approach to resolution of justice by strengthening the operations of Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) and Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) mechanisms like mediation,” She said.

The CJ said they will provide Mediation and AJS Suites in court stations where we have the requisite physical infrastructure to accommodate the suites starting with the Kajiado Law Courts this month.

“We will enhance the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in our operations by optimising the operations of virtual courts, e-filling, and case management, and use the same in our administrative processes.”

She revealed that they intend to pursue Green Justice that encompasses a crucial component of environmental sustainability. “Our intention is to utilise solar energy to connect courts that are off the grid, install bio-technologies for waste management in courts around the country.”

CJ Koome further said they intend to enhance e-filing and Case Tracking system which will involve scanning 700,000 pending court files saying, “Currently, 32 courts are using the transcription and recording system. This means there is a gap of 600 courts in need of support in transcription and recording.”