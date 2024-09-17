Judiciary launches new system for court fees and refunds

The Judiciary has introduced a new system to streamline all financial transactions, aiming to enhance efficiency in processing court fees, deposits, refunds, and other administrative tasks.
In a press statement issued by the Chief Registrar, the Judiciary announced the successful transition to the new platform, which is fully integrated with the e-filing and case management systems.
As a result, the refund process, which had been temporarily suspended, has now resumed.
Under the new system, payment receipts will be accessible via SMS notifications, in addition to the e-filing and Case Tracking System (CTS) platforms.
Furthermore, individuals seeking refunds will be required to update their bank details through a link sent to their mobile phones when a refund is being processed.
“We are working diligently to ensure that all outstanding refunds, forfeitures, and related payments are completed as swiftly as possible,” the statement added.
The Judiciary also issued an apology to stakeholders for any inconvenience caused and encouraged them to reach out for further inquiries via email at ictdirectorate@court.