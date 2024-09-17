Judiciary launches new system for court fees and refunds

The Judiciary has introduced a new system to streamline all financial transactions, aiming to enhance efficiency in processing court fees, deposits, refunds, and other administrative tasks.

In a press statement issued by the Chief Registrar, the Judiciary announced the successful transition to the new platform, which is fully integrated with the e-filing and case management systems.

As a result, the refund process, which had been temporarily suspended, has now resumed.

Under the new system, payment receipts will be accessible via SMS notifications, in addition to the e-filing and Case Tracking System (CTS) platforms.

Furthermore, individuals seeking refunds will be required to update their bank details through a link sent to their mobile phones when a refund is being processed.

“We are working diligently to ensure that all outstanding refunds, forfeitures, and related payments are completed as swiftly as possible,” the statement added.