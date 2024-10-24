Judiciary reports system intermittent outage

The Judiciary has notified the public of an intermittent outage affecting its e-filing, causelist portal and case tracking systems.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, they assured that their technical team is working tirelessly to restore full functionality as soon as possible.

“We are experiencing a system intermittent outage on our efiling, CTS and Causelist systems. The technical team is working around the clock to ensure full system restoration”. The statement reads.

Applications under certificate of urgency and time-bound pleadings can be forwarded through the respective court stations’ email addresses and copied to automationdeputyregistrar@court.go.ke for processing.

They further thanked the public for their patience and understanding, apologising for any inconvenience caused.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding. For inquiries, please contact us through the email address: ictdirectorate@court.go.ke or automationdeputyregistrar@court.go.ke” the statement adds.

Judiciary’s e-filing system allows cases to be filed online, while the causelist portal offers litigants and advocates a platform to access information on cases listed for the day.

Chief Justice Marth Koome presided over the launch of the e-filing system in all courts, in March this year.

The electronic system was first launched in 2020 by former Chief Justice David Maraga.