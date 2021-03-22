Judiciary restores E-Filing system

The Judiciary has Monday announced the restoration of their E-Filing system.

To access the services on the portal, users are requested to log onto https://efiling.court.go.ke

Services on the platform include filing of new cases and filing of additional documents on the existing cases.

The system on Friday 19th at 10 pm to Sunday, 10 pm underwent scheduled maintenance but challenges in accessing and using the systems were reported after the upgrade.

To ensure minimal service disruption, the Judiciary had reverted to the guidelines issued by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary dated 23rd December 2020 on manual operations during the downtime.

Applications under Certificate of Urgency and Time-Bound pleadings were asked to forward the same through the respective court stations email addresses and copied to the deputy registrar for processing.