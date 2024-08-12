Judiciary rolls out Prisons Decongestion Initiative

Chief Justice Martha Koome will this morning preside over the Prisons Decongestion Initiative.
The event will take place at the Nairobi Remand and Allocation Maximum Security Prison-Industrial Area.
The Kenyan government has been working on initiatives to decongest prisons, which currently hold around 62,000 inmates compared to a capacity of 30,000.
One of the key comprehensive strategies is working closely with the judiciary to review cases and allow some detainees to undergo trial outside the prison system.
This initiative is expected to ease the burden on the existing facilities and streamline the judicial process.
Part of the action plan by the Judiciary to promote a sustainable prison population includes reviewing bail and bond terms, promoting community service and revising sentencing for misdemeanours.