Judiciary to clear 85 criminal cases at Kisumu’s Court of Appeal

A backlog of 85 criminal appeals that have been pending at Kisumu Court of Appeal are set to be determined in the next one week.

The President of the Court of Appeal Justice William Ouko, who today launched the Judiciary Service Week at the Kisumu law Courts, revealed that 15 Judges have been deployed to Kisumu Law Courts to hear the cases.

Ouko said the criminal cases are to be heard from today to Thursday after realization that the region had a huge number of criminal appeals.

The Judge noted that there were about 1600 pending appeals and applications.

He announced that the Judges will be back in the Lakeside town on November 3, 2019 after touring other regions including Nyeri, Nakuru and Mombasa.

On Friday, the Judge said they intend to hold a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) tour at Mama Ngina orphanage to donate to the less fortunate in the society and also visit Kodiaga Prisons to talk to prisoners.

“After the various activities in Kisumu the judges will go on recess which shall end on September 15, 2019,” he added.