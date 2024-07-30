The bench book to be previewed on July 30 promotes victims' access to justice and accountability of perpetrators.

Judiciary to launch first ever book on sex trafficking

The Judiciary will this morning launch the first-ever bench book on sex trafficking.

The ceremony by the International Association of Women Judges – Kenya Chapter, with support from Equality Now, coincides with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons marked on July 30.

This year’s theme, “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking”, highlights the critical need for inclusive and focused efforts to protect children.

The Bench Book is designed to sensitize Judicial officers comprising judges, magistrates, and other court users such as prosecutors, advocates, and probation officers in understanding the dynamics of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

This includes identifying potential victims, being alert and responsive to their needs for support and protection, adopting a human rights-based and trauma-informed approach to handling cases, and addressing legal and evidentiary issues that arise in trafficking for sexual exploitation cases.

The Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Martha Koome is the chief guest.

The book also increases awareness and generates greater commitment from state actors on the need to enhance prosecution of trafficking in persons cases, particularly those relating to trafficking for sexual exploitation which are lagging behind.