Judiciary to receive more funding after Ruto-Koome meeting

The Judiciary is set to receive an additional budget to enhance service delivery and the fight against corruption following a meeting between President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome.

According to a statement by State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed, the Court of Appeal will receive 11 new Judges while the High Court is slated to get 25 new Judges.

Additional resources will also be provided to conclude the vehicle leasing program to facilitate the judiciary’s transport needs.

The national executive, parliament, and the judiciary further agreed to individually develop policies and legislative proposals aimed at fighting corruption and improving service delivery.

“Within 30 days, each arm of Government will submit the proposals made to a forum of the National Council of the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) convened by Her Ladyship the Chief Justice. This forum will provide a roadmap for the immediate, medium-term, and long-term measures to be undertaken,” said Mohamed.

The three arms of government further pledged to perform their functions in a manner that respects, promotes and enhances the rule of law, institutional independence and respect for court decisions.