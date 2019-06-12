The Judiciary will hire more judges in the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) to ease backlog cases and ensure prompt justice is delivered to the litigants.

ELRC Principal Judge lady Justice Maureen Onyango on Tuesday said ten more judges are set to be recruited to ease delayed cases in the court.

Speaking during the open day and launch of the court’s registry manual at the Nyeri Law Courts, Justice Onyango said currently the court has 12 judges since its establishment.

She noted that the establishment of the court had prompted an increase in the number of cases filed within a short period of time leading to backlogs due to the shortage of judges to clear them.

“The growth in caseload can also be attributed to increased awareness in the labour sector in Kenya on the role and mandate of the court in dispute resolution,” she said.

Onyango added that the government had gazetted more registries countrywide to improve on caseloads and bring justice closer to the people, citing Voi and Kitale among others that would be operational by January 2020.

The Judge underscored the importance of the registry manual noting it would harmonize the manner in which the business of the court is conducted.

“The Manual provides clarity on the operations of registries including online key registry procedures and management of records,” noting that the registry is the heart of the court.

Speaking during the same occasion, Central region Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga pointed out that ELRC was critical to both the employer and the employee in solving disputes.

Nyanganga hailed the Judiciary for the role it was playing in training national government administrators like chiefs and their assistants in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the rural areas and therefore reducing cases that could finally land in courts.

He added that the government would continue to provide a conducive environment for the court to operate.

Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga who also graced the occasion criticized some members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) for delays in court cases.

Kahiga lamented that some members had the habit of adjourning cases and sometimes failing to appear for court proceedings triggering postponements leading to backlogs.

“The LSK is notorious for delaying cases,” Kahiga said adding that his administration will work closely with the Judiciary to ensure prompt justice is accessed by the residents.