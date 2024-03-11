Judiciary unveils Electronic Filing System countrywide

The Judiciary has rolled out Judiciary Electronic Filing (E-filing) System in all courts across the country in a move aimed at transforming how justice is delivered through the strategic use of technology, in alignment with the Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) blueprint of the Judiciary.

Speaking Monday during the launch of E-filing in all courts countrywide, Data Tracking Dashboard and Causelist Portal, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the E-filing system will allows litigants and lawyers to file cases and access court documents electronically, reducing the need for physical visits to the courts.

“E-filing allows for remote case filing, offering a convenient platform for legal practitioners and the public to engage with the justice system online, thereby improving accessibility, efficiency, and inclusivity.” Said CJ Koome.

The CJ said the data tracking dashboard provides real-time updates on the status of cases, enhancing transparency and accountability in the judicial process.

Furthermore, CJ Koome said the causelist portal enables users to view court schedules and track the progress of cases online, making it easier for individuals to plan their court appearances and monitor the status of their cases.

“The Causelist Portal is an innovative, public-facing platform that has been seamlessly integrated with our Case Tracking System (CTS). This integration allows for real-time updates and easy access to cause lists, which are schedules of cases to be heard in court on any given day.” Said CJ.

The CJ said the implementation of those digital solutions marks a significant milestone in the Judiciary’s efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and access to justice for all Kenyans.

Consequently, the CJ noted that the Judiciary was actively improving internet connectivity at all court stations, with projects like the Google connectivity project and the Court

LAN project, aiming to ensure stable and efficient access to the digital services.

Additionally, Judiciary is also embracing technology to ensure the accurate and prompt transcription of court proceedings.

“With the establishment of a pilot transcription centre, we are set to offer transcription services across the country, aiming to alleviate the workload on our judges and judicial officers and expedite the hearing process,” CJ noted.

She also direct the Directorate of ICT to work towards enhancing the user experience

within our Case Tracking System by improving the layout of documents, an initiative she says should target making the platform more user-friendly, thereby facilitating easier navigation and interaction for all users.