Judiciary win accolades over development of young lawyers

A section of universities offering law degrees have hailed the judiciary for its efforts to improve learning outcomes for their students by offering judicial attachments.

MKU Parklands School of Law Director Nelly Wamaitha says the opportunity has provided law students with critical skills before venturing into full practice improving the quality of legal services in the country.

Her comments came as Mount Kenya University Parklands School of Law registered the highest number of students on judiciary attachment at 215 between July, 2019 and June, 2020.

The State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report 2019/2020 released by Kenya’s Chief Justice David Maraga says the judiciary placed 837 students over the one-year period.

The students were from Mount Kenya University, University of Nairobi (UoN), Catholic University, Africa Nazarene, Riara, Kabarak, and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). MKU had 215 students, followed by UoN (207), Kabarak (153), Riara (111), Catholic (79), Africa Nazarene 39 and JKUAT (33).

For the period July to December, 2019, MKU had 130 students while the rest (85) were absorbed in the months between January and June this year.

“It is such an honor to be able to partner with the Judiciary in training our students” says the MKU Parklands School of Law Director Nelly Wamaitha. “To this end and on behalf of the MKU Parklands Law Campus I would wish to extend our appreciation to the team at Judiciary Training for the support they continue to accord us in posting our students to the various stations and without this team, these great achievements would not be possible.”

In cognizance of the role that attachment and pupillage plays in development of young professionals, the judiciary provided a total of 55 students with pupillage, 341 with industrial attachments, and 1,507 law students were offered judicial attachments in various courts.