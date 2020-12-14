As part of the 2020 United Nations Global Compact SDG Pioneers campaign, Global Compact Network Kenya recognized the Kenya SDG Pioneer—a business leader who is championing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and inspiring others to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Chosen from over seventeen nominations, the Network is proud to recognize Ms. Judith Sidi Odhiambo, Group Head Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at KCB Group PLC as its SDG Pioneer.

In her pursuit for corporate sustainability, Judith has demonstrated how partnerships for low carbon investments in line with SDG 13 on climate action leads to a resilient future.

Judith has spearheaded efforts to incorporate the SDGs through various initiatives which include: implementation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards in the Bank’s lending practices, development and signing of UNEP-FI’s Principles for Responsible Banking in September 2019 and further joining Collective Commitment on Climate Action (CCCA) working group to demonstrate the Bank’s commitment in playing its part in mitigating effects of climate change.

In 2020, Judith led efforts for KCB Group to become the first financial intermediary and private sector entity to receive accreditation by the United Nations Green Climate Fund (GCF) for the implementation of green financing in East Africa.

The fund will also enable KCB Group to sustainably support the country’s aspirations including the Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030.

“The COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated the importance of transformational leaders. Business action is undoubtedly central to the response to the pandemic and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. There is no better catalyst of business action than the professionals pushing the boundaries in every company” says Ms. Judy Njino, Executive Director of Global Compact Network Kenya.

As the winner of the national round, Ms. Judith Sidi Odhiambo will now compete in the global round along with other candidates for the title of 2020/21 UN Global Compact SDG Pioneers.

The global winners will be announced at the 2021 Virtual Leaders’ Summit.

“Leadership in the 2030 era requires change agents. Change agents do not sit around waiting for the future to happen. They create it. They do not choose the path of least resistance. They stay the course, also when they are ridiculed or fought. In the end — they win. They have the future on their side.” says Ms. Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.