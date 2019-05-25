National Judo team for All Africa Games 2019 picked

The Kenya National Judo team for this year’s All Africa Games has been selected.

The final selection process was done Saturday at NYS Nairobi with 18 players making the cut to represent the country at the continental event set for August in Morocco

A Kenyan team of 18 Judo players will head to Morocco in August to represent the country at the All Africa Games.

The selection process has been ongoing with the final selection being done today at NYS Nairobi.

Led by East and Central Africa champion Johnson Karimi, the team will be hunting for medals at the event as they also look to secure a ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

The Kenya Judo Association believes that a very strong team, which also consists of Esther Ikiugu and Carlos Ochieng, the other two rated players in the country, will head to Rabat in August.

Some of the other players in the team include; Evans Omondi and Kimberly Okwisa of Kajiado club, Peterson Gathiru and Lydia Wangui of Rongai club, Mathew Mutinda and Alice Lokale of KDF and Isaac Muyale and Diana Kana of Prisons.

The All Africa Games will be held from the 19th to 31st of August in Rabat.

