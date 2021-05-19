IEBC calls for prosecution of perpetrators in Juja By-Election chaos as vote tallying resumes

Written By: Muraya Kamunde

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has said action will be taken against the perpetrators of chaos witnessed at Mang’u tallying center in the Juja by-election.

“IEBC takes election process seriously and we hope the perpetrators who attempted to disrupt the lawfully process of the people of Juja electing a leader of their choice will be brought to book,” he said

The vote tallying resumed on Wednesday after IEBC suspended the activity following chaos that erupted Tuesday night.

This is after a group of politicians led by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro stormed and disrupted the tallying process.

The group were protesting stolen votes in the just concluded Juja by-election.
Normalcy resumed after Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno ordered police to kick out the politicians and their agents out of the venue.

The unfortunate events led the electoral body to suspend the tallying process and announcement of results until normalcy was fully restored.

In a statement, the IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati condemned the acts of hooliganism that made it impossible for the tallying process to proceed.

“In order to ensure the safety of our staff, the election materials and to preserve the integrity of the election process, the Commission hereby suspends the tallying process and announcement of results until normalcy is fully restored,” he said.

Mr Chebukati assured that all election material and results brought in by the Presiding Officer were secured by the Commission.He urged candidates to keep vigil until the exercise resumed.

“IEBC regrets the developments as maintenance of law and order during elections is not its mandate,” he added.

