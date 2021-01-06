Julian Assange loses extradition bail bid

“He is willing to flout the order of this court,” she said. “As a matter of fairness, the US must be allowed to challenge my decision and if Mr Assange absconds during this process they will lose the opportunity to do so.”

During the bail application, Mr Assange's barrister Ed Fitzgerald QC said his client had been offered a London home by a supporter, where he could be with his partner and their two young children – but also compelled to remain under the strictest bail conditions.

“Your decision [on Monday] changes everything and it certainly changes any motive to abscond,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“On any view… [Mr Assange] would be safer isolating with his family in the community, subject to severe restrictions, than if he were in Belmarsh which has, very recently, had a severe outbreak…(of coronavirus). He wishes to live a sheltered life with his family.”

But Clair Dobbin, for the USA, told the court Mr Assange had the “resources, abilities and the sheer wherewithal” to secretly arrange a flight to another country.

But Clair Dobbin, for the USA, told the court Mr Assange had the "resources, abilities and the sheer wherewithal" to secretly arrange a flight to another country.

"[Mr Assange] regards himself as above the law and no cost is too great, whether that cost be to himself or others," said the barrister.

Julian Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, was among a large group of his supporters who had gathered at court.

“This a huge disappointment,” she said. “Julian should not be in Belmarsh prison in the first place. I urge the [US] Department of Justice to drop the charges and the President of the United States to pardon Julian.”