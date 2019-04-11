Julian Assange: Wikileaks co-founder arrested in London

Written By: BBC
Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London with the Met Police saying he was arrested for failing to surrender to the court.

Mr Assange took refuge in the embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped.

Ecuador’s president Lenin Moreno said it withdrew Mr Assange’s asylum after his repeated violations to international conventions.

But WikiLeaks tweeted that Ecuador had acted illegally in terminating Mr Assange’s political asylum “in violation of international law”.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK.

“I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law.”

Mr Assange, 47, had refused to leave the embassy, claiming if he did he would be extradited to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

Scotland Yard said it was invited into the embassy by the ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government’s withdrawal of asylum.

Mr Assange would remain in custody at a central London police station, before appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court “as soon as is possible”, the statement added.

UK foreign minister Sir Alan Duncan said the arrest followed “extensive dialogue between our two countries”.

 

