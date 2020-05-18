Juliani proves that he is one of Kenya’s most talented performers during his live show

Juliani yesternight on YouTube treated his fans to a live performance. During the introduction to the live feed, he said that this wasn’t entertainment but edutainment. The performance was a way to fight inequality and a call to action to everyone.

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we interact and engage especially in ‘gathering heavy’ situations such as concerts where most artists make a big percentage of their money. As such, online concerts are becoming a big part of our current music culture.

He, however, isn’t the first Kenyan artist to perform live, Nyashinski did it a while back to promote his new album Lucky You and Sauti Sol did so as well.

Feeling like you missed out? You can watch the full performance here.

Here’s how Twitter reacted

It’s an agreed fact that he is legendary

The performance was one for the books, even Nyashinski agreed

JULIANIIIII ????? — Nyashinski (@RealShinski) May 17, 2020

People appreciated how ‘woke’ Juliani is

One day artistes should talk openly about how many great lyrics they have killed to avoid losing performance opportunities. Kenyans don’t fill concerts,don’t buy music and artistes get their living from corporate gigs. Corporates don’t like politically WOKE artistes. #JulianiLive pic.twitter.com/eswtr5QBsl — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 17, 2020

Kenyans were educated but also entertained

In one live show, Juliani has reminded us of our problems as a country, our initiative as the citizens and most importantly, our blessings and how far we've come ????????? God Bless him #JulianiLive — Genius Blonde (@Sc0fy_) May 17, 2020

But most importantly, Juliani reminded Kenyans that before everything, God comes first.

#JulianiLive the prayer in the middle of the show … That changed everything ?? pic.twitter.com/mJ9qY9kwUp — Koffi Kelvin (@vokelvo) May 17, 2020

