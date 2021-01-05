Masterpiece is set to drop on January 17th

Juliani, real name Julius Owino, is set to drop his album titled Masterpiece on January 17th according to the artist. The album is set to be his 4th studio album after Mtaa Mentality, Pulpit Kwa Street and Exponential potential.

The gospel artist announced the news on Twitter and the album is currently available to pre-order on his website.

Juliani has most famously described himself as an edutainer, an entertainer who seeks to educate the masses through his music. His most popular song to date is “Utawala” which calls out the government for failing in their mandate to serve and protect the Kenyan people and is as relevant today as it was 8 years ago when it was released.

Pre-order the album here. Listen to his music here.

