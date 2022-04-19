Julius Malombe to fly Wiper Party’s flag in Kitui Governor race

Former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe will be Wiper Party’s candidate for the Kitui Gubernatorial post in the August 2022 elections.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka handed the nomination certificate to Malombe at the Party’s command Centre on Tuesday in Karen Nairobi

The unanimous decision came after a consensus led by Kalonzo between Malombe and former Kenyan Ambassador to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo.

According to Kalonzo, the Wiper Party is committed to engaging all aspirants in the ongoing nominations to ensure fairness and openness in the process.

Deputy Speaker Jessica Mbalu also received a direct nomination ticket for the Kibwezi East parliamentary contest after her competitor William Malile agreed to support her bid.