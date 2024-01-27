Julius Mwale honored in Ghana for investment in health, infrastructure

United States based Kenyan billionaire and business magnet Julius Mwale was on Friday honored with Social Infrastructure Award during this year’s Africa Prosperity Champions Awards in Accra, Ghana.

The award gala was hosted by H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The award was in recognition of Mwale’s transformative contributions and investment in health, primarily with the establishment of the Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC).

“Your decision, as an entrepreneur, to invest heavily in setting up such a major health facility in Kenya, is both bold and responsible. And, to make it accessible to ordinary Kenyans, particularly those covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund, is most commendable,” said Gabby Asere Darko the Chairman of Africa Prosperity Network.

He hailed MMTC’s achievements and said they strongly align with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“We hope it will serve as a motivation for others to invest in this important area of Africa’s development, healthcare. Africa’s MMTC’s expansion into twelve African countries and its holistic development model, combining healthcare, infrastructure, and innovation, exemplify the economic collaboration and integration AfCFTA aims to foster,” said Darko.

Mwale was among a small handful of distinguished people who were acknowledged and celebrated for having shown extraordinary leadership in Africa.

Others included Patricia Scotland, the Secretary General of Commonwealth who was honored for her efforts in expanding trade in Africa through commonwealth.

Africa global award went to Mohamed Ali, the President of Guyana.

Other winners were President Alassane Quattara of Ivory Coast, CEO of Afriexim Bank, Creative Entrepreneur Mr. Eazi from Nigeria and Egypt’s deputy Speaker and chairman of Cleopatra group Mohammed El Enein who won the Africa Industrialist award.

The prestigious presidential Gala award dinner held at Kempinski Gold Coast City in Accra was hosted by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and was attended by Africa’s 400 most influential figures, including heads of state, business leaders, selected ministers of state, policymakers, and thought leaders.

Africa Prosperity Network’s vision is to promote Africa beyond aid, by creating the platforms for holding critical dialogues that reshape the thinking of the leaders of Africa in the areas of trade, commerce, national economies, political conduct and our culture.

Mwale is a successful industrial entrepreneur, and investor with more than 20 years of proven track record in innovative investments in Technology, Energy, Health, Retail and Construction industries.

Currently Mwale is a Principal of the US $ 2 billion Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) based in Western Kenya.

As a lead investor of MMTC he invested and mobilized over US $ 2 billion to build the new City with a 100% green concept.

MMTC has expanded in 12 countries in Africa with a vision to build 18 smart cities and empower around 800 million people by 2050.

Prior to that in early 2000s, Mwale whose education background is in telecommunications engineering, founded and Chaired SBA Technologies Inc. in New York; a biometric pioneer which was key in enabling the establishment of mobile digital identity infrastructure that became a secure foundation for digital money transfer services worldwide.

Mwale currently sits on the boards mainly as chairman of more than 20 companies in Technology, Retail, Pharmaceutical, Health, Construction, Hospitality, Human Resources, Energy, and Engineering industries.

He has been the Chairman of the New York based American Institute for African Development (AIAD) since 2007.