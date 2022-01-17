Jumia Food Consumers to enjoy free delivery

Jumia Food consumers are set to enjoy the free delivery, every Monday, a move aimed at brightening their week and encouraging even more consumers to support restaurants.

This development ensures that staff and consumers continue to stay safe through Food contact-less deliveries which are now available for consumers who may opt for it.

The move will also encourage social distancing by enabling consumers to buy online and eliminate physical contact and potentially reduce person-to-person infection.

“Jumia Food is excited to offer Free delivery every Monday on the Jumia Food App. We hope that this will not only brighten our consumer’s Mondays but also to cheer them up, this as we also support our restaurants to stay in business”, said Head of Commercial Jumia Food Kenya, Valentine Kainyu adding that consumers will get free and fast delivery from a range of restaurants and supermarkets.

Household items such as sugar, maize flour, and cooking oil were the most ordered products on Jumia, as Kenya’s online shopping trends shift to everyday products.

Jumia Africa e-commerce Index 2021 showed that fast-moving consumer goods and beauty products accounted for 57 per cent of goods sold on the platform last year by value, an increase from 44 per cent in 2019.