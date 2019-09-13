Jumia intensifies vetting of vendors to curb fraud

Jumia Kenya has intensified vetting of vendors on its platform in a bid to reduce cases of fraud.

Managing Director Sam Chappate says by giving customers history of vendors on the site, the firm targets to increase the level of transparency on the e-commerce site.

Customers seeking redress from e-commerce businesses usually have narrow options especially if the value of products bought is low; such online purchases appear small but when put together, they run into substantial amounts, which many businesses get away with.

This makes quality assurance a pivotal point in online trading.

Speaking during the launch of a virtual mall dubbed Jumia mall, Chappate says boosting customers’ online shopping experience will be rooted on vetting and verify products listed on site.

Communications Authority of Kenya says online trading platforms do not constitute electronic services as envisaged under the Kenya Information and Communications Act and are therefore not licensable.

This means consumers cannot enjoy protection under the Consumer Protection Regulations, 2010, which apply only in instances where the authority’s licensees offer services.

The virtual mall is open to legitimate businesses, to advertise and sell their products directly to consumers.

Stakeholders have lauded the moved saying it will safeguard quality of products and do away with fraudsters preying on unsuspecting shoppers.