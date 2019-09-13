Jumia intensifies vetting of vendors to curb fraud

15

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Jumia Kenya has intensified vetting of vendors on its platform in a bid to reduce cases of fraud.

Managing Director Sam Chappate says by giving customers history of vendors on the site, the firm targets to increase the level of transparency on the e-commerce site.

Customers seeking redress from e-commerce businesses usually have narrow options especially if the value of products bought is low; such online purchases appear small but when put together, they run into substantial amounts, which many businesses get away with.

Also Read  Kenya Power embarks on sensitisation campaign to beat fraudsters

This makes quality assurance a pivotal point in online trading.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Speaking during the launch of a virtual mall dubbed Jumia mall, Chappate says boosting customers’ online shopping experience will be rooted on vetting and verify products listed on site.

Also Read  NSSF unveils informal sector product October

Communications Authority of Kenya says online trading platforms do not constitute electronic services as envisaged under the Kenya Information and Communications Act and are therefore not licensable.

This means consumers cannot enjoy protection under the Consumer Protection Regulations, 2010, which apply only in instances where the authority’s licensees offer services.

Also Read  Govt intends to roll-out pre-payment of healthcare

The virtual mall is open to legitimate businesses, to advertise and sell their products directly to consumers.

Stakeholders have lauded the moved saying it will safeguard quality of products and do away with fraudsters preying on unsuspecting shoppers.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
rosewelimo

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR