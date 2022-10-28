Jumwa takes over from Prof Kobia as Public Service, Gender CS

The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Youth and Gender on Friday took over office from the outgoing CS Prof Margaret Kobia.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Harambee House, Jumwa said she will focus on public service transformation while offering requisite leadership in the Ministry.

“Gender and affirmative action are weighty and urgent issues that our nation must focus on. I join this ministry fully aware of the enormity and importance of assignment and the high expectation of Kenya regarding the performance of this Ministry. We have no choice but to hit the ground running,” said CS Jumwa

“I will work to ensure that we have an efficient and effective public service through having the right people with the right skills in the right jobs,” she added

Jumwa acknowledged the good work by her predecessor Prof Kobia saying she will build on her achievements in the Ministry while implementing key priorities outlined in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

“I appreciate the outgoing Cabinet Secretary for her strong leadership and hard work during her tenure in this Ministry. I look forwards to continue her legacy and draw upon her wisdom,” she stated

The CS noted that Kenya achieved various milestones in gender equality, women empowerment, and Gender Based Violence

“Priority will be given to women economic empowerment and ending GBV as well as the implementation of two thirds gender rule.”