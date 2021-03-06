Jumwa, Wanga, Malala among 10 politicians summoned by NCIC

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission-NCIC has summoned 10 politicians to record statements with the commission for allegedly propagating hate and division.

According to NCIC, Gladys Wanga, Millicent Omanga, Aisha Jumwa, Faisal Badera, John Waluke, Fred Kapondi, Benjamin Washiali, Charles Were, Chris Wamalwa, and Cleophas Malala are required to record statements on Monday next week.

NCIC Chair Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia told journalists in Nairobi that the Commission has recommended to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission to seek a legal mandate from the Judiciary to remove from office leaders who violate Chapter Six of the constitution.

“These summons do not just indicate our intention to investigate and prosecute but rather also indicate the plan of the Commission to stop the unethical from occupying office,” said Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Rev Kobia further said “We will ensure the purveyors of hate and ethnic contempt are in jail, and as they wait to go to jail, we will put them out of the leadership of this country and ensure they never run again in this country.” Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia.

NCIC has also asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe and blacklist such political leaders to ensure that they never attain a certificate of good conduct.

In addition, NCIC has written to the Registrar of Political Parties requesting that various political parties initiate disciplinary action against their rogue members.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and MPs Didmas Barasa, Wilson Kogo, and Nelson Koech were not included in the list because their matter is in court.