Junet claims Mudavadi, Wetangula, Kingi have been conned by DP Ruto

Azimo la Umoja Coalition has dismissed the Kenya Kwanza coalition power-sharing deal saying it amounts to political conmanship.

Addressing the press in Malindi, Azimio coalition’s secretary-general Junet Mohammed said the agreement clearly shows that Kenya Kwanza is based on creating positions for a few people and has no time for common people as propagated by Deputy President William Ruto.

“Musalia, Wetangula, Kingi and Mutua have been conned by Ruto. These four men have been allocated positions Ruto said would not exist. Our friends you are conned in an elaborate con game and wash wash scheme,” He said.

This after the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement tabled with the registrar of political parties revealed that ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi would be Prime Cabinet Secretary in Ruto’s Government while Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula would be Speaker of the National Assembly.

The two would however have to deliver votes for the alliance while Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi would be the Senate Speaker with his party tasked to deliver 50 per cent votes from Kilifi county.

Junet says DP Ruto is promising his lieutenants’ non-existent positions in Government and after opposing the BBI is now trying to bring the same through back door.

His sentiments were echoed by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who said DP Ruto can’t be trusted saying his political machinations amount to slavery.