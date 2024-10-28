Junet urges MPs to actively participate in making legislation proposals

The Leader of Minority Junet Mohamed has urged MPs to actively participate in the process of developing legislation proposals.

Junet said it was important for the MPs to keenly be part of the process in the National Assembly from the beginning up to the end to ensure quality laws are enacted.

“I have noticed that some legislators only interacted with the Bills after being published. As a result, they lack a lot of information about the document because they have not been part of the process of making it,” said the Suna MP.

Junet spoke on Monday during the National Assembly Leadership retreat that kicked off in Nakuru on Monday.

He pointed out that the process of developing the legislative proposals were critical hence the need for unwavering attention of all the members.

He added that members of the public have fallen prey to propaganda about many proposed legislations hence sabotaging the process.

“MPs as representatives of the people are mandated to create awareness about such legislative proposals and they can only do that effectively if they have information about the document,” he added.

In reference to the Finance Bill 2023 that was withdrawn after countrywide demonstration, Junet noted that the Bill ran into trouble due to misinformation.

The Minority Leader called for enhancement of capacity building for legislators to be able to sharpen their skills so as to discharge their mandate effectively.

“Members especially first timers require regular training on their roles as MPs and legislative process to be effective in their legislative duties,” he said.

Junet noted that both veterans and first timer MPs should move at the same pace on knowledge on their mandate as legislators.

He lauded the retreat saying the exercise gives an opportunity to the Leadership of the House to evaluate the performance of the House and plan ahead.

“The retreat will empower Members to be able to discharge their duties more professionally, effectively and help to cement unity and team work by Members as their discharge their duties,” he added.