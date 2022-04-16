Jungle says Kiambu UDA nominations weren’t free and fair

Thika MP Patrick Wainaina Jungle has termed the Kiambu County United Democracy Alliance Party (UDA) nomination exercise a sham.

The Kiambu County gubernatorial aspirant said he will not accept the outcome of the UDA nomination that declared Kimani Wa Matangi fit to fly its fag in the August polls due to what he termed as irregularities in the exercise.

Jungle said his name on the ballot was wrongly written and that his photo was not clear accusing the party of having favorites but still subjected people to nominations.

He said there was delay in conveying results, some ballot boxes still missing and the low voter turnout made it easy for rigging to take place.

He has however vowed to be on the ballot for the gubernatorial seat in August.

At the Same time, Kiambu Senator was allegedly blamed for instigating and causing all manners of the irregularity where the Returning Officer was said to be involved in his camp and who was biased toward the aspirants. The Voters also accused Kimani Ichungwa saying he was working with the Election Board to issue Certificates to their favorite Members.

The Kiambu County UDA gubernatorial nomination exercise attracted four candidates, Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Thika MP Patrick Wainaina Jungle, Ferdinand Waititu and Eric Muturi Boda Boda.

Wamatangi won in 10 out of the 12 sub-counties in the county with 68,786 votes against MP Patrick Wainaina Wa Jungle who garnered 50,446 votes.