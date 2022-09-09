Junior Golf Foundation benefits from DP World donation

The Kenya Junior Golf Foundation is set to benefit from DP World Golf Ball Foundation donation of golf balls.

DP World has collected used balls from tournaments across the DP World Tour this season.

Five other organizations are set to benefit from the donation these include; South African Disabled Golf Association (SADGA), European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA), The Golf Foundation (India) and an all-female golfing group in the UAE, Chicks with Sticks.

DP World has leveraged its logistics and supply chain expertise to collect the used golf balls and transport them around the world in a bespoke shipping container.

Daniel van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer of Group Communications at DP World, said: “Through our sponsorship of the DP World Tour, we wanted to find both a meaningful and memorable way to give back to the sport. This initiative is a great way for DP World to showcase our logistics and supply chain capabilities and expertise. By distributing the golf balls to the organisations that need them most, we are supporting initiatives that help to share the joy of playing golf. We look forward to hearing about how the balls have been used to grow the game around the world.”

Junior Golf Foundation of Kenya president Regina Gachora, remarked the donation will play a crucial role in helping the sport grow.

‘This sponsorship comes at an opportune time when JGF is in the process of demystifying golf and establishing golf in “mashinani’ We will distribute the balls to all golf clubs for the support of junior golf programs and also to juniors who cannot afford golf balls.’

Junior Golf Foundation seeks to promote junior golf development and participation for boys and girls from the ages of five to twenty-one years.