Junior golfer Lee Kimathi wins U.S Kids tournament at Karen

Junior golfer Lee Kimathi won the fourth leg of the U.S. Kids golf local tour tournament at the Karen Country Club.

Lee carded 75 points in the 15-18 year old boys’ category, as Kevin Anyien finished second after returning 81 points.

In the girls’ 8-years and under category, Ashley Gachora and Zianna Khoda both carded an impressive round of 41 points.

However, Ashley Gachora came in first place after scoring a birdie on the first playoff hole. In the girls’ 13-14 years category, Sanjana Sharma claimed top position with 83 points followed by Bianca Ngecu who carded 84 points.

James Tino stunned the field to win Boys under 6-years category after carding an impressive 51 points followed closely by Mohamed Mtsumi with 54 points. In the 7-years-old boys’ category, Jeff Kibe claimed top position, carding a round of 48 points.

The U.S Kids Golf tour has plugged 7 events in this year’s Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) tour with a championship tournament in May 2022. The remaining three are scheduled to take place on 14th May 2022 – Karen Country Club, 15th May – Royal Nairobi Golf Club and the finale on 29th May 2022 – Muthaiga Golf Club.

Tournament sponsors NCBA stated that the event is intended to give the upcoming golfers a chance to develop their talents.

: “We continue to show our purpose in growing the game by supporting junior tournaments across the country and in the region. It is a great achievement to see the juniors continuously grow their skill both in physical activity and in character development of the future generation. This strong presence by Kenyan junior golfers in world-class events underscores our efforts in developing the future stars of the sport, not just locally but globally”, Said John Gachora, Group Managing Director, NCBA Group.

On her part, Rachel Chebukati, a trustee at Junior Golf Foundation remarked, “Today we were playing at Karen Golf Club where 120 juniors turned up to participate in the tournament.”

The next U.S Kids Golf tournament is set to take place at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club on the 13th of April. All focus leads to the NCBA Serena Junior Championship to be held at Lake Victoria Serena in Uganda on 15th to 17th April 2022. A field of 100 junior is set to take to the course with an international representation of over 6 nationalities of which 33 Kenyan junior golfers are representing their country.