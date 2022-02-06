The construction of classrooms to anchor the junior secondary classes for Competency Based Curriculum is almost 66 percent complete.

This is according to Education Cabinet Secretary Professor Magoha, who inspected and commissioned a CBC classroom at Allidina Visram Secondary School in Mombasa county.

Addressing the press at the school Prof. Magoha revealed that 572 classrooms are ready for commissioning.

He noted that over 6,470 classrooms will be constructed across the country in the first phase of the project.

Further, the CS said the estimated budget for the construction of the classrooms has reduced from Kshs 1.26 million to Kshs 788,000.

On corporal punishment, Prof. Magoha reminded the teachers that the ban is still in force and anyone who violates it will face the full force of the law.