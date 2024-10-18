Junior Starlets stumble against England in FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup opener

The Kenya women’s U17 Soccer team,Junior Starlets went down 0-2 to England in their opening group C match of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Dominican Republic.

England eager to stamp their authority in the game, controlled proceedings from early on and camped in Kenya’s half.

Kenya would however have their first attempt at goal when Valerie Nekesa ran clear but shot straight at the goalkeeper. England continued to threaten and nearly went ahead when Isabella Fisher’s volley went over in the 18th minute.

Their pressure paid off when Kenya’s Halima Imbachi handled in the box with Bolivian referee Alejandra Quisbert Iriondo pointing to the spot.

Lola Sangita Brown converted the spot kick to give her side the lead which they came close to doubling minutes later but Goalkeeper Velma Abwire raced off her line to thwart Omotara Junaid’s effort.

Kenya created their own chances too with Marion Serenge and Valerie Nekesa each testing the England goalkeeper with audacious long range efforts as the first half ended in favour of the English.

Kenya came back in the second half a rejuvenated side and their forward play was promising as Marion and Valerie linked up and nearly found the equalizer when Marion square ball in the box went begging.

Kenya sustained their attack and Valerie Nekesa hit the side net with Kenya requesting for a review for possible penalty after Valerie was seemingly pushed but the penalty appeal was dismissed by the referee.

England found the second late on through substitute Lauryn Thompson after she raced clear and her long range shot outside the 18 yard beat Velma in goal.

Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche is hopeful of the team bouncing back in their next group game against Korea DPR on October 20th.

‘’The girls have played really well,being the first match we have a lot of lessons to lerarn in terms of physical attributes and tactical preparedness for the remaining two games we are going to give our best’’,Cheche said after the game.