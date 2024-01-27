Junior Starlets to begin World Cup qualifiers against DR Congo

The national Under 17 women’s soccer team, Junior Starlets, begin their quest to qualify for the forthcoming FIFA U17 Women’s world cup against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya is set to face DR Congo, away, on February 4th in their first leg encounter before hosting the reverse fixture on February 11th in Nairobi.

The winner of the double legged qualifier will proceed to the third round. If Kenya edges past Congo they will likely face either South Africa or Ethiopia in the third round with the fourth and final round beckoning.

At the conclusion of the Confederation of Africa Football, CAF, qualification three teams will clinch slots to represent Africa at the 8th edition of the global showpiece scheduled October 16th –November 3rd 2024 in Dominican Republic.

In readiness for qualifiers Football Kenya Federation named Mildred Cheche as the head coach. Cheche who holds a CAF B licence is also the national women’s senior team, Harambee Starlets, assistant coach.

Mathare United Women FC head coach Ann Aluoch will deputise Cheche. Aluoch also serves as the National women’s Under 15 girls team, Rising Starlets, assistant coach.

The coach has hit the ground running by naming a 30-member squad that began training this week.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Velma Abwire (Wiyeta Sec.Sch.), Scovia Awuor (Kobala Sec.), Effie Awuor (Madira Girls), Esther Akumu (Kibaoni Sec.)

Defenders

Lorine Ilavonga (Wiyeta Sec. Sch.), Elizebeth Ochaka (Shiraha Starlets), Clare Meries (Kobala Sec. Sch), Grace Mumo (Madira Girls), Rose Nangila (Wiyeta Sec. Sch.), Dorcas Glender (Butere Girls Sec.), Vivian Amondi (Dr. Charles Sec. Inyanzi), Judith Nandwa (Butere Girls), Kimberly Akinyi (Madira Girls)

Midfielders

Rebecca Odato (Dagoretti Mixed), Shani Stacy Shemaiah (Shree Cutch Sastsang), Brenda Awuor (Madira Girls), Bridgit Maria (Wiyeta Sec. Sch), Sheila Akinyi (Kariobangi North Sec.), Susan Akoth (Acakoro Ladies), Lornah Faith (Butere Girls), Gaudancia Maloba (Lwak Girls)

Forwards

Valerie Nekesa (Madira Girls), JoyAngela Valencia (Butere Girls), Lindey Weey Atieno (Sunflower Junior High School), Diana Anyango (Butere Girls), Winnie Wangeci (Dadstar), Catherine Wambui (Madira Girls), Patience Kasichana (Uweza Women), Marvelous Joy (Ogande Girls), Marion Serenge (Arch Bishop Njenga)