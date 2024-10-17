Junior Starlets upbeat ahead of England opener

The national women’s U17 soccer team,Junior Starlets are set to face England in their opening FIFA U17 women’s World Cup on Friday at 2AM east Africa time.

Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche expressed the confidence the team is carrying to the game saying the spirits in the camp was high ahead of the match.

‘’The players are excited and at the same time motivated to play at the big stage so we are trying our level best that on the pitch they give their best and that they don’t underate their opponent and we take one game at a time’’ Cheche remarked.

Junior Starlets who warmed up for the world cup by holding a two week training camp in Spain will be out to begin the world Cup on a winning note.

‘’It will be a great feeling for us if we get all the three points in our first game its something that we have worked for and if we achieve that it will be a big milestone for our country’’.

After the England clash Kenya will face North Korea on October 20th before winding up her group matches against Mexico four days later.

JUNIOR STARLETS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Velma Abwire,Ephy Awuor,Scovia Awuor

Defender:Kimberly Akinyi,Mithel Genevive,Ochaka Elizabeth,Christine Adhiambo,Lorine Ilavonga

Midfieldfers:Peral Olesi,Susan Akoth,Lindey Weey Atieno,Awuor Velma,Anyango Diana,Imbachi Halima,Rebecca Odato

Forwards:Joan Ogola,Quinter Adhiambo,Marion Serenge,Valerie Nekesa,Faith Lornah,Sakwa Kweyu

HeadCoach: Mildred Cheche,

Assistant Coach: Ann Aluoch

Goalkeeping Coach:Onywera Dick