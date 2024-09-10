Junior Starlets upbeat ahead of the Spain trip

Junior Starlet’s camp in Spain which was originally scheduled to start Tuesday has been postponed and will now commence on the 19th of this month.

According to a statement from the Football Kenya Federation the adjustment will allow the team additional time to continue fine-tuning themselves ahead of the global showpiece.

Junior Starlets are now in their seventh day of training as they prepare for their debut at the 2024 FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup, set to take place in the Dominican Republic.

The global event will be held between the 16th of next month and 3rd of November this year.

The Junior Starlets will begin their group C matches on the 18 of October against England, followed by a clash with Korea DPR on the 20th of next month.

They will conclude their group campaign against Mexico on the 24th of next month.