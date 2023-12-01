Junior’s targeted as  kids karate club is launched in Kakamega

Kakamega Karate Club has formed a junior Karate club to train and nurture talents of young children who are interested in mastering the sport.

The club targets children from the age of 5 years and above who will be engaged during the school holidays for 30 minutes to one hour from Monday to Friday at 5pm.

The Chairman of the Club Wilson Mutende said they are also teaming up with parents and institutions of learning to groom young Karatekas who can competitively win National competitions and even the International encounters.

He said they will hold Karate clinics from next year in a bid to popularize the sport in primary schools, secondary schools, TVET institutions, Colleges and even Universities.

The Secretary General of Kakamega Karate Association Christopher Ouma said that by next December, they will unveil the first of its kind Junior Karate Competitions, once they recruit many Karateka’s in the category.

He noted that the Junior Karetekas are trained by qualified and seasoned coaches to impart them with basic skills.

A coach with the Kakamega Karate Club, Musungu Ngaira, says the training of Junior Karatekas fits in the Competency Based Curriculum in the sports category.

He says, in Karate, they train on three aspects which include Kihon which is how one executes technics in the sport with the second one being Kata that refers to movements where a person fights with a shadow opponent. The third training part which is Kumite is where a Karateka engages with a physical opponent.

A parent James Nganga Maina who has already enrolled her three children in the Karate club, said he is optimistic that her three girls will acquire skills and also be physically fit.

Report by Moses Wekesa