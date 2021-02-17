Just In Time yet another Sarah Hassan production.

Just In Time is a family Comedy-Drama film written, directed and co-produced by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Dolapo Adeleke. Award-winning actress arah Hassan stars in the movie that is et to come to Netflix in March. This is the second collaboration between Dolapo and Sarah since their hit valentine’s day Romcom, Plan B.

The film also stars top Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor notable for his works in Nollywood and Ghallywood films. Kenyan child actress and presenter, Stycie Waweru and top Kenyan Actress Pierra Makena in leading roles. Other notable Kenyan actors featured are; Eve D’Souza, Martin Githinji, Lydia GitacGitachu, Kagwe Mungai, Jazz Mistri, Blessing Lung’aho, Andreo Kamau and Fidel Maithya.

Sarah could not contain her excitement and too to her Twitter account to say: “You guys Finally!! Our film ‘Just In Time’ will premiere WORLDWIDE on Netflix in March“.

Shot in Nairobi Kenya (2019), Just In Time, is finally set to make its debut worldwide. No exact date is out and no trailer has been published.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think