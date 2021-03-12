The movie premiered on the international streamer today (Friday)

Just in Time, a Kenyan, family, dramedy starring Sarah Hassan is now available to stream on Netflix. The movie written, directed and co-produced by Nigerian filmmaker, Dolapo Adeleke and produced by Hassan joins its Kenyan counterparts (40 Sticks, Sincerely Daisy, Poacher and Disconnect) on the international streamer.

Just in Time was shot in 2019 and features a star-studded lineup including Stycie Waweru, Eve D’Souza, Pierra Makena, Martin Githinji, Lydia Gitachu, Jazz Mistri, Kagwe Mungai, Blessing Lung’aho and Fidel Maithya.

Sarah Hassan plays a meticulous bookstore clerk who suddenly finds herself looking after her cousin’s 11-year old daughter played by Stycie Waweru.

Hassan is also the star of Showmax’s first Kenyan original series Crime & Justice now streaming on the multichoice platform.

