Kida Kudz new mixtape is set to drop on July 9th

A month after the release of his first 2021 single “Animalistic”, Kida Kudz has dropped a new single, this time a collaboration with dancehall artist Bella Shmurda, “Ball Till We Fall.”

While “Animalistic” explored incarceration over an upbeat jiggy afrobeat and received favourable reviews from Highsnobiety, Complex magazines, in contrast, “Ball Till We Fall” is an irresistibly euphoric late-night dance floor jam rich with house and dancehall textures about working hard, and never giving up.

The London based Nigerian rapper is also set to release a mixture in July this year. Aptly and affectionately named after Kida’s fans, Top Memba, this mixtape is a 10-track dedication to his fans.

Speaking about his latest release, Kida said, “I had always been into Bella Shmurda’s music… I tweeted a couple of his lyrics, hit him up and told him that we need to make music! If I’m into someone’s sound, before friendship or anything I want to make music, that’s the higher force. It took me a while to send the beat over because I wanted to find the perfect song for this collaboration and then it happened. The song is really driven by cultural energy and is about how hard we work to make it and how we are never going to give up until we have no energy left, we will ball till we fall!”

The music video is available to stream on YouTube.

