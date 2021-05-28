Kambua also made her first post on social media since taking a break

Kambua has released a new single called “Shukrani” three months after the death of their newborn son.

The song, now available to stream on YouTube, was written by Pastor Daniel Mangubu, produced by Magambo and directed by Steve Mugo (Ambition Media House).

Taking to social media to announce the release, she said of the song, “Shukrani is a song birthed out of great pain, and deep gratitude. Knowing that both can coexist- our current struggles and the acknowledgement that God remains good for all He has done.”

She also took the time to thank everyone who had stood by their side during this difficult time. “I can never thank you enough for walking this journey with us, with all it’s briars and thorns. Every single call, text, gift, visit, prayer, has all worked together to steadily lift and set me on a path to healing. I thank you! I love you all SO much.”

Listen to Shukrani here.

