“The Don” is Mr Eazi first music video of 2021

Afropop superstar Mr Eazi has released the music video for “The Don” – the lead single off his 2021 Something Else EP. The video was shot and directed by Babs Direction.

Mr Eazi executively produced the video shot in Ghana, in which he takes on a character of The Don – a revered former convict who escapes from capture and goes on to continue living freely among his people, with ideals like ‘loyalty’ and ‘family’ – which he states in the film’s monologue as paramount in his life.

Mr Eazi dropped his EP back in February this year. The EP features five songs, among them a collaboration with Kenya’s RnB sensation Xenia Manasseh.

“The Don” is the first single off the EP to get a video. Stream the full EP here.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think