Justice Chitembwe moves to court to bar JSC from ousting him

Justice Said Juma Chitembwe has Tuesday moved to court to bar his removal from office by the Judicial Service Commission.

Through his lawyers, Justice Chitembwe filed the application as extremely urgent claiming that JSC is conducting its proceedings in a manner that violates his Constitutional rights to fair administrative action as provided under Article 47 of the Constitution.

He also claims that the petitions for his removal from office and the proceedings by JSC under Article 168 (1) and (2) of the Constitution are based on his private conversations obtained without his consent and in violation of his right to privacy as provided by Article 31 (d) of the Constitution and therefore proceeding on the basis on illegally obtained evidence.

Chitembwe further notes that unless his instant application is heard expeditiously, JSC will proceed with the oral hearings of the petitions to remove him from office on the 14th of December 2021.

On diverse dates between the 23rd and 25th of November 2021, JSC received three petitions thereafter directing Justice Chitembwe to submit his response, list of witnesses, witness statements and list of documents within 14 days.

JSC further scheduled the three petitions for oral hearing on the 14th of December 2021.

On 25th November, JSC in addition notified Justice Chitembwe that it had initiated proceedings for his removal from office under Article 168 (1) & (2) of the Constitution on account of several video clips, social media postings and cell phone recordings attributed to him.

Justice Chitembwe has been at the centre of a storm in the Judiciary after petitions were filed questioning his integrity after viral videos on social media were leaked by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The video leaks posted on social media by Sonko have raised serious integrity questions on Justice Chitembwe who has since downplayed them insisting that they have been edited and manipulated to malign his name.

Justice Chitembwe’s July Arrest

Justice Chitembwe was one of the two judges arrested in July after police said they got a tip-off they had intended to receive a bribe.

He later told the court in September that being found with dollars is not unusual as his family operates a foreign currency account.

Chitembwe wondered why the police suspected him of fraud when they found him in possession of $7,000 in his pocket when he was arrested alongside Justice Aggrey Muchelule in July.

He further explained that the dollars in question were in his pocket and he voluntarily surrendered them to the police although he intended to use the cash to pay for his son’s school fees.

Justice Chitembwe was vetted for the position of Chief Justice in April 2021.