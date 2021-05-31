Justice Daniel Musinga gazetted as Court of Appeal President

Chief Justice Martha Koome has Monday gazetted Justice Daniel Musinga as Court of Appeal President following his election by colleague judges.

Justice Musinga will serve in that position for five years.

He takes over from William Ouko, who recently ascended to the position of Supreme Court Judge.

Judge Musinga has been a distinguished jurist and was admitted as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1988.

He was appointed as a member of the tribunal to investigate the conduct of suspended high court judges in 2003 and in October the same year, he was formally appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Kenya.

He was then posted in Nakuru and sat on the bench there until December 2007. He later sat on the bench at the High Court in Kisii between 2008 and 2010.

In November 2010, he was appointed a Judge at the Constitutional and Judicial Review Division in the High Court in Nairobi.

In 2011, he won the Jurist of the Year award in recognition of his landmark decisions and firm belief in the rule of law.

Justice Musinga was appointed a Judge of Appeal on November 8, 2012.

He is currently the Judiciary Committee chairman on Elections (JCE) after he was appointed by retired Chief Justice David Maraga in January.

The JCE was launched in August 2015 as a standing committee to provide a sustainable mechanism to assist the Judiciary to continuously prepare for and discharge its mandate on election dispute resolutions.