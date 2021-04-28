Justice Koome expresses gratitude to JSC for nomination

Lady Justice Martha Koome has expressed her gratitude to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for nominating her to the office of the Chief Justice of Kenya.

She said if confirmed to the position, by the National Assembly it will be an honour and great privilege for her to serve the country in that capacity and assured Kenyans of her unwavering commitment to serve them to the best of her abilities.

“This is the beginning of the process, JSC having forwarded my nomination to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who in line with the provisions of Article 166 of the Constitution shall forward the nomination to the National Assembly for approval,” she said.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, Justice Koome said she appreciates the nomination after undergoing a thorough, rigorous and a very competitive process that saw some of the best legal minds come forward as capable candidates demonstrating their willingness to serve Kenyans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“As I prepare for the next stage, l wish to convey my profound gratitude to all well-wishers who encouraged and prayed for me as I continue to thank God and seek your prayers as l go through the confirmation process,” she added.

The Judicial Service Commission Committee on Tuesday unanimously agreed to nominate Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya to succeed retired Chief Justice David Maraga.

Koome who has 33 years’ experience in legal practice if appointed will be the first female Chief Justice in the country.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has forwarded the name of Court of appeal judge Justice Martha Karambu Koome, to parliament for the vetting and approval for appointment as the country’s next Chief Justice.

In his communication message from the President to the house Wednesday afternoon, Speaker Justin Muturi informed members that the president therefore seeks the approval of the National Assembly on the said nomination.

Speaker Muturi directed the Justice and Legal Affairs departmental Committee chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano to conduct the vetting and report the findings to the House within 28 days.