Justice Lessit stays put in case against Obado

Justice Jessie Lessit has dismissed an application seeking to step aside from hearing the murder trial against Migori Governor Okoth Obado his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Migori county clerk Casper Obiero.

Jessie Lesit ruled that there was no evidence given by the suspects to demonstrate her biasness in the case.

The three are accused of killing Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

In the case, Oyamo and Obiero had claimed that they do not stand a chance of justice before Justice Lessit as she had released the Governor on bond while ordering that they remain in remand until the case is settled.

According to Obiero, the judge had allegedly made up her mind on him despite not being mentioned as being one of those who carried out the gruesome murder.

Oyamo claimed that the judge was biased as she had allegedly made a comment of him admitting to have participated in the murder.

But in the ruling Justice Lesiit denied any biasness saying the observation made in her ruling on bail was based on response by the state.

The court directed that the pre trial meeting of the case be conducted on 9th October this year.

Meanwhile Mombasa High Court has requested Chief Justice David Maraga to constitute a three judge bench to hear the petitioned filed challenging the privatization of the second container terminal at the port of Mombasa.

Mombasa High Court Judge, Patrick Otieno, ruled that the petition filed by Dock Workers Union, Muslim for Human Rights and Taireni Association of Mijikenda raises weighty constitutional issues that cannot be handled by a single judge.

Justice Otieno also allowed three more parties to be enjoined in the case which included the Seafarers Union of Kenya and a private citizen Mohammed Mawira.

The National Assembly of Kenya was also enjoined as a third respondent in the petition.

The petition seeks to stop the Mediterranean Shipping Company from taking and the management of the 2nd container terminal.