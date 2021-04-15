Justice Marete: I will motivate Judiciary officers to end backlog  

Chief Justice candidate David Marete Njagi has told the Judiciary interviewing panel that the greatest headache ailing the judiciary is the backlog of cases. The judge, however, noted that his track record shows he is beyond capable of clearing them.

He wants the country to trust his abilities to provide solutions to every other issue that either slows or grounds the wheels of justice. Having been appointed as a Judge of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in 2012, he says this has been his fundamental element.

To realize this, Marete, disclosed that he will work to capture the staff of the Judiciary and motivate them. He argues that he has the ability to make the staff happy, by awarding them incentives such as tea and water (just as provided during the tenure of former Chief Justice Mutunga) and that this gesture has the ability to transform work ethics in the institution.

“Give them a burn or two…motivate them, work with them. I work with everybody from a standpoint of equality. Sit with these people whatever their status or rank. Teach them, consult them work with them. this is doable and I am capable of doing it and I will repeat that 1000 times.” He said

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



But this is not the only undertaking given by Marete to streamline operations and end the age-old problems in the Judiciary. He says other key stakeholders to the institution such as the people of Kenya should be engaged. He holds the view that if that is done, then Kenyans will be pleased and will easily join the struggle to clear the backlog.

“Backlog is not the causative of the judiciary alone. We have other stakeholders. We have the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the people of Kenya which is the mainstay of the litigants. Work such that everybody who comes to court leaves with a smile,” He told the interviewing panel

“I have achieved that. Everybody who leaves my court leaves happy.” He was quick to point out.

“I have a history where I was able to do to 47 judgments and rulings in a month in December 2017.” He added

He says he would sell this to everybody else who works in the Judiciary, noting both the judicial officers and other staff if the institution must earn the trust of Kenyans and embark on a mission to clear all pending cases in the next three years.

Asked why he wants to be the Chief Justice by the panel’s chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda, Justice Marete reiterated that he is a results leader.

“I know myself. I know my abilities and they have been tested. Right from day one at Sheria House in the department of the registrar general. I was a celebrity at Sheria House in terms of performance.” He said

“Throughout my career…..(my record) it is shiny and shiny and anyone who works around me can testify to that extent. That and my other abilities makes me the most-best suitable candidate for this kind of adventurous assignment, the chief justice of the Republic of Kenya.” He reiterated

He further told the Judicial Service Commission committee that the office of the Chief Justice requires a daring person, but one who doesn’t antagonize anybody. He was however clear that a presumptive nominee to the office of the CJ must be able to resist anyone who may want to interfere with the office and the entire establishment.

While disclosing that he has never sat “in a big office”, Merete who has an aggregate of 35 years’ experience in the legal profession said his track record speaks for itself. Through his private and public practice, he says he has exhibited characteristics needed to succeed as a Chief Justice.

“The success story is that you cannot succeed if you are very organized if you are very focused. My hallmark is good leadership. All those attributes tell you I am good to go. I am a very good material for this kind of assignment.” He said as he made his case to be the Judiciary head.

“I am capable, I am able, I can organize the judiciary to excellence in several senses of the word.” He said as he concluded the interview.