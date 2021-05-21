Justice Martha Koome sworn in as new Chief Justice

Written By: Claire Wanja

Justice Koome becomes the 15th Chief Justice and the first female to ascend to the highest judicial office in Kenya’s history.

Justice Martha Karambu Koome was Friday sworn in as the country’s new Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya at a historic ceremony witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Justice Koome becomes the 15th Chief Justice and the first female to ascend to the highest judicial office in Kenya’s history.

Justice William Okello Ouko was also sworn in as a Judge of the Supreme Court at the same ceremony that was conducted by Attorney General Paul Kihara while Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Atieno Amadi administered the Oaths of Office.

Justice William Okello Ouko being sworn-in as a Supreme Court judge.

President Kenyatta congratulated Chief Justice Koome and Supreme Court Judge Justice Ouko on their appointment and urged them to ensure justice is served at all times in accordance with the Constitution and the established rule of law.

“Just to remind you of the oath you have taken to impartially do justice in accordance with the Constitution and by the law established, and the laws and customs of the Republic without any fear, favour, bias, affection, ill will, prejudice and any political, religious or other influence in the exercise of the judicial functions entrusted to you,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State assured that he will at all times protect and defend the Constitution with a view of upholding the dignity and respect for the judiciary and the judicial system.

He expressed optimism that Chief Justice Koome and Justice Ouko will succeed in their new roles, noting that they were both well-grounded in their career having risen through the ranks of Kenya’s judicial system.

Martha Koome takes oath of office to officially become Chief Justice

“We will pray for you. We know you will succeed. We are there to partner with you and to work with you as the Executive branch of Government,” President Kenyatta said.

To Chief Justice Koome, President Kenyatta said he felt honoured to be the first President to swear in the first female Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

Many have come out to congratulate her.

Chief Justice Martha Koome.
@WilliamsRuto: The swearing-in of Justice Martha Koome is a bright dawn delivering overdue justice and vindicates our collective aspiration to be a society founded on equality, inclusion and Constitutionalism. The more women at the helm of leadership the richer and fairer we are. It’s BEAUTIFUL.
@RailaOdinga: History has been made! Congratulations Chief Justice Martha Koome.
@kipmurkomen: Congratulations to the 15th CJ & Supreme Court President Martha Koome as she takes charge of our Judiciary. I wish her God’s grace& every success. I expect nothing from her but JUSTICE to ALL. The mighty & puny; the powerful & the weak; the old &the young; the wealthy & hustlers alike. Bless you.
@MarthaKarua: Congrats to CJ Martha Koome upon her appointment and oath of office. Much is expected of her and I wish her well and pray that Gods grace be upon her to serve with dedication & to remain steadfast to her oath of office. 
@Wakabando: Congrats Martha Koome, our first lady Chief Justice! As a trailblazing activist lawyer in LSK & FIDA you inspired reforms; bold against tyranny. To triumph as CJ, boldly do reject blackmails or coercion by Tyrants & mafia. Two choices: win or win. God’s grace be with you always.
@MillicentOmanga: For the first time we’ve a woman heading an arm of govt. Historic! As CJ Martha Koome settles in her new office I wish her success in every aspect of her job. Serve all Kenyans without fear or favour. Protect our constitution & build a lasting legacy hinged on justice for all.
@LawyerNyamai: Congratulations CJ Martha Koome. The newly sworn in Judiciary president, it will be written in the books of history : resilience, consistency and commitment made her get the Top seat : CHIEF JUSTICE of KENYA. A round of applause to her , your honour C.J
